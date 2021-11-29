 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Packers were willing to add a few more cattle at week’s end at steady prices. There was a psychological element in negotiations for the price of cattle this past week, according to The Cattle Report. Two years of playing on the defensive — in all negotiations regarding price — had hardened the resolve of cattle owners to welcome the return of market leverage and bargaining power. This week will test the proposition with headwinds from a new coronavirus and packer’s resistance to yielding oversized margins of the past two years.

Live cattle came back and registered sharp gains Friday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “Feeder cattle finished the day mixed, which I would say is a victory, given what happened in the outside markets,” he said.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.91% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.33%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.21%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.79% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.20. European stock markets marched higher on Monday, as traders await research on the omicron COVID variant and amid dip-buying trades following Friday’s dramatic losses. Last Friday, the pan-European Stoxx 600 saw its worst fall since June 2020 after the detection of the new, possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant raised concerns about the global economic recovery. Vaccine maker Moderna said that a reformulated shot aimed at the new variant could be ready by early 2022. Later in the day, investors will gauge fresh Eurozone business climate and German inflation data for clues on the monetary policy outlook and the impact of the latest virus wave that has swept across Europe in the business environment. The Shanghai Composite Index closed marginally lower by 0.04% at 3,563 while the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.22% to close at 14,810 on Monday, as investors evaluated the severity of the new COVID variant and its likely effects on the global economic recovery.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was down 0.24% and USD/JPY was up 0.15%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 5.14%, and June gasoline is up 5.83%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The slaughter volume this past week increased to 668,000 head - 20,000 head more than last year and 7,000 above the previous week, according t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

There was a certain psychological element in negotiations for the price of cattle this week, according to The Cattle Report. Two years of play…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Buyers were active yesterday, pushing prices to triple-digit gains as firmer retail values supported the market with the anticipation of highe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle traded fairly even with Wednesday’s trading range yesterday, and tried to fill the small price gap on the charts, said Matthew Strelow …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher after yesterday’s breakout to the upside. Feb cattle closed higher at 137.25 and are up about 1.00 …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

“The market felt optimism on cash trade, allowing the market to push higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Asking prices are around $136. With …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market remains in a consolidation over the past few weeks as futures seem to be waiting for cash markets to catch up, according to …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News