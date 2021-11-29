Packers were willing to add a few more cattle at week’s end at steady prices. There was a psychological element in negotiations for the price of cattle this past week, according to The Cattle Report. Two years of playing on the defensive — in all negotiations regarding price — had hardened the resolve of cattle owners to welcome the return of market leverage and bargaining power. This week will test the proposition with headwinds from a new coronavirus and packer’s resistance to yielding oversized margins of the past two years.
Live cattle came back and registered sharp gains Friday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “Feeder cattle finished the day mixed, which I would say is a victory, given what happened in the outside markets,” he said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.91% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.33%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.21%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.79% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.20. European stock markets marched higher on Monday, as traders await research on the omicron COVID variant and amid dip-buying trades following Friday’s dramatic losses. Last Friday, the pan-European Stoxx 600 saw its worst fall since June 2020 after the detection of the new, possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant raised concerns about the global economic recovery. Vaccine maker Moderna said that a reformulated shot aimed at the new variant could be ready by early 2022. Later in the day, investors will gauge fresh Eurozone business climate and German inflation data for clues on the monetary policy outlook and the impact of the latest virus wave that has swept across Europe in the business environment. The Shanghai Composite Index closed marginally lower by 0.04% at 3,563 while the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.22% to close at 14,810 on Monday, as investors evaluated the severity of the new COVID variant and its likely effects on the global economic recovery.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was down 0.24% and USD/JPY was up 0.15%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 5.14%, and June gasoline is up 5.83%.