The technical action “looks a bit toppy” and the short term supply fundamentals may turn slightly negative, The Hightower Report said today as temperatures warm and “consumers may back away from beef.”
Today’s prices are following losses yesterday as the cattle market began the new year with $0.70 to $1.05 losses, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.27%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.75%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.65%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.60% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.49%. European shares rose for a third straight session as an appetite for riskier assets made a cautious return amid signs inflation has peaked in Europe, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed with markets in Japan decidedly down “hitting their lowest levels in about three months as investors returned from a holiday-extended weekend, with rate hike concerns and recessionary fears dominating sentiment at the start of the year,” said TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.22% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell 1.49%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.38%, EUR/USD was up 0.51% and USD/JPY was down 0.09%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices slid this morning down $2.57 cents (3.34%), and February gasoline is down 3.58%.