Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $3.07 to $217.39/cwt.
- Select was $3.88 higher to $202.37.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
Monday’s vaccine news helps the demand outlook. “This positive demand more than offsets the idea that there will be little in the way of slaughter slowdowns due to the virus, and also that there will not be any hoarding done by consumers,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $214.60, up 28 cents on the day.”
“An explosive up day for stocks on talk of a vaccine getting closer lit the fires this morning in many markets including cattle,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Expectations for strong demand and continued tightening supply were also supportive, as was a winter storm in the western Plains states.”