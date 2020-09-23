Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select.
- Choice rose 43 cents to $215.87/cwt.
- Select went up $1.30s to $207.60.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 42 head sold dressed at $165, with 1,221 head sold live at $103-105. In Iowa/Minnesota, 40 head were sold live at $104, and 205 head were sold dressed at $163-164.
The cold storage news was considered bearish for the cattle market and the cattle on feed report report this week is expected to show strong placements, according to The Hightower Report.
A moderate pullback in corn prices is helping cattle feeders and October live cattle pushed higher today, according to Stewart-Peterson.