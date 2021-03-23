 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose 1 cent to $212.68/cwt.
  • Select went up 97 cents to $204.73.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no cattle sold. In Iowa/Minnesota, none were sold live, and 39 head were sold dressed at $181.

Beef prices have improved over the last several days with a turn up in the April/June spread, slower imports and improving imports all seen as positive factors, according to The Hightower Report.

Cattle markets are seeing slower imports "but surge in exports help to help support futures," Total Farm Marketing said. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

