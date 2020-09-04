Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.39 to $225.85/cwt.
- Select was $3.20 lower to $209.30.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 80 head sold dressed for $162. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 533 head sold live for $102.50-104, and 232 head sold dressed for $162.
“There seems to be plenty of market-ready cattle coming off of feedlots, and plenty of feedlot-ready cattle coming off of pasture to keep supply as a bearish force short-term,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $226.52, down $0.27 on the day.”
“While October futures are not yet in delivery month, traders seem to think the premium of October futures to cash is a bit rich, especially with beef and cash trending lower,” Stewart-Peterson said. “October live cattle made their lowest close today since July 27 but still spent the entire session within yesterday’s trading range.”