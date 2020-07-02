“Continued weakness for the beef market short-term would be a negative signal for the cash markets,” The Hightower Report said.
Beef prices are the lowest since March 12 which a bearish short-term force on the market, said The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.81%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.03%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.72%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.99% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.96%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly up on the back of optimism about economic recovery after an early-stage study showed positive results from a coronavirus vaccine,TradingEconomics.com said. ”Investors were optimistic throughout the Asian session about a potential COVID-19 vaccine as well as upbeat manufacturing PMI data for China and the U.S,” said TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose by 2.13% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.16%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.22%, EUR/USD was up 0.26% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.75%, and August gasoline is up 0.86%.