Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down $1.29 to $246.07/cwt.
  • Select down 86 cents to $216.13/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 678 sold live at $146-148 and 333 sold dressed at $230. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 4,022 sold live at $147-151 and 220 head sold dressed at $227-232.

Cattle markets were dealt a “double edged sword” on Friday with a new employment report, Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “Consumers want to be employed and businesses want employees. Unfortunately, it provides the Fed with more fuel to continue to fight inflation through raising interest rates,” he said. “I am neither bearish or bullish on cattle.”

“Cash traded a dollar higher for both live and dressed as feedlots held out for higher prices successfully knowing the packers needed the inventory,” Total Farm Marketing said.

