Fears of coronavirus is keeping cattle markets in long liquidation, The Hightower Report said. “Heavy selling in the stock market, fears of sluggish beef demand if the coronavirus spreads globally, concerns that South Korea will back away from U.S. beef imports and fears that the virus spreads across Europe are all seen as short-term bearish forces,” they noted.
After trading limit-down yesterday, the feeder cattle market is trading with expanded limits this morning. “Though we think this could set up for a buying opportunity in the not to distant future, we are resisting the FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) near term,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.33% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.66%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.63%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.38% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.76%. China’s Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.60% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 3.34%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.08%, EUR/USD was down 0.09% and USD/JPY was up 0.15%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 13 cents (0.25%), and April gasoline is down 0.46%.