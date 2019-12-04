Live cattle futures are suggesting last week's $118 cash cattle trade will not move much for the rest of the month. Market moving news regarding cattle this month could remain quiet, Allendale said.
The Hightower Report said that the market faces increasing rates ahead, which could push beef production a bit higher than expectations.
Outside markets
Stocks: January E-mini S&Ps were up 0.49% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.30%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.20%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.10%. European stocks traded in the green on Wednesday morning, after news that Washington and Beijing are moving closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs that would be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal, according to Bloomberg News reports. Also, latest data showed better-than-expected final manufacturing PMI for major European economies lifted investors’ mood. Stocks in Asia closed in the red on Wednesday after the US President Donald Trump said he may delay making a deal with China until after the presidential election towards the end of 2020.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.01% and USD/JPY was up 0.03%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.55 (2.75%), and January gasoline is up 2.88%.