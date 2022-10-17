Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $1.16 higher to $248.14/cwt.
- Select was up $2.67 to $219.61.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
“The buyers were in the livestock markets to start the week with strong triple-digit gains in hogs and feeder cattle, and that strength spilled over into the live cattle market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Outside markets were an influence on cattle contracts as energy equity markets traded higher, and the U.S. Dollar Index traded sharply lower on the day.”
“A much more positive tilt to the US economy with the surge higher in the stock market helped to support,” the Hightower Report said. “In addition, a sharp drop in the US dollar has helped support many agricultural markets. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $248.69, up $1.71 on the day.”