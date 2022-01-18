Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 1.63 to $289.49/cwt.
- Select up 1.34 to $279.39/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,040 head sold live at $137.02 and 5,164 head sold dressed at $218. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 571 head sold live at $137-138.800 and 1,112 head sold dressed at $217.87.
Chinese data had December beef imports at 210k MT, down 1.4% from Dec 2020, but left the 2021 full year import program at 2.33 MMT, which was 10.1% above their 2021 imports, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart. Hedging.
There are some concerns that consumers will buy more meat than needed due to slower than expected packing house slaughter, according to The Hightower Report.