Yesterday cattle futures were up 60 cents to $2.07 at the closing bell. So far there are 26 deliveries against June fats. June futures expire next Tuesday, Brugler Marketing said.
The market is probing for a short-term low. Beef prices seem cheap enough now to attract better demand. Restaurants are reopening and order flow may be increasing, according to The Hightower Report.
Futures prices were sharply higher as speculative funds bet on an increase in export demand. Few speculative longs dare enter the expiring June contract for fear of delivery and the spot contract failed to join the rally, according to The Cattle Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.66% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.86%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.71%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.74% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.07%. European stocks extended losses on Wednesday, with the DAX 30 slumping more than 2%, after Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration is considering new tariffs on $3.1 billion of exports from the UK, France, Spain and Germany, including olives, beer, gin and trucks. Washington is also weighing higher duties on products including aircrafts, cheese and yogurt. Stocks in Asia were slightly higher on Wednesday, as investors focus on the prospects for economic recovery as businesses continue to reopen due to the relaxed quarantine. The sentiment was also lifted by US President Donald Trump's assurance that the trade deal with China was intact, but growing evidence of a surge in new coronavirus infections in some major economies have been rattling investors.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.31%, EUR/USD was down 0.26% and USD/JPY was up 0.19%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 86 cents (2.13%), and June gasoline is down 2.02%.