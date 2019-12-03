Boxed beef cutout values weak to lower on light demand and heavy offerings, USDA reported this afternoon.
Choice fell $2.46 to $230.15/cwt
Select dropped 67 cents to $212.31/cwt
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, 38 head were sold dressed at $187, with no live sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska
Large margins at the beef plants are likely to be narrowed, according to The Cattle Report. The additional slaughter capacity should be accompanied by more competitive bidding for fed cattle. If slaughter volumes increase it may pressure box prices although early week trading was positive.
A Chinese Ag Ministry official claimed, “Pork inventories are relatively ample for the fourth quarter,” The Hightower Report said.