The outlook for declining beef supply from a year ago and from the first quarter into the second quarter has helped support the surge higher, but the key reversal suggests a short-term correction may be in order, The Hightower Report said today.
With light trade on Tuesday, USDA is still looking for direction this week calling it “unestablished market conditions” so far this week.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.17%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.30%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.42% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.26%. Stock markets in Europe were mixed as investors paused for breath following a recent rally. “Traders continued to assess monetary policy decisions in major economies and impacts of weaker-than-expected US data and the surprise production cut from OPEC+ on the global economic outlook, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed with Japan retreating from three-week highs and tracking losses on Wall Street overnight, as weakening US data pointed to further signs of a slowing economy, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.49% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell by 1.68%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.08%, EUR/USD was up 0.04% and USD/JPY was down 0.48%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 32 cents (0.40%), and October gasoline is up 0.83%.