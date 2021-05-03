Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose $2.80 to $299.30/cwt.
- Select was up 74 cents to $283.79.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,656 head sold live for $117.50-119, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 158 head sold live for $117, and no dressed sales.
“December corn was up sharply earlier in the session, and this may have encouraged cattle traders to sell the futures on ideas that feedlot operators are anxious to sell due to high feed prices,” the Hightower Report said. “Cash cattle have been trending lower the last couple of weeks despite strong beef prices.”
“Carcass weights ticked up to 530 lbs, and weekly production was 550.2 mln pounds, in-line with last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Those numbers, even with the strong demand has the market feeling that the production is there to meet demand. Beef retail carcasses are pricing in spring holidays, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, helping push retail carcass values higher.”