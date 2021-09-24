Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell 2.28 to $303.32/cwt.
- Select fell 46 cents to $274.53/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 376 head sold dressed at $193 and none sold live. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 74 head sold dressed at $194.
USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 477,000 head for the week through Thursday. That was up 2,000 head from the same week last year but flipped to 6,000 head behind the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.