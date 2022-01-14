The three-day slaughter is 5,000 above last week but remains 17,000 under last year. It is becoming obvious the capacity is sufficient but the worker pool is not, according to The Cattle Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.20% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.10%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.98%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.31. European stock markets traded in the red on Friday, with tech companies leading the losses amid renewed worries about faster policy tightening in the U.S. following hawkish comments from several Federal Reserve officials and as the country's inflation rate hit a 40-year high of 7%. Elsewhere, investors continued to monitor the geopolitical situation surrounding Ukraine, as the U.S. was said to be putting pressure on European allies to agree on potential sanctions against Russia. On the economic data front, German full-year GDP growth came in at 2.7% in 2021, in line with market expectations. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.96% to close at 3,521 while the Shenzhen Component rose 0.09% to 14,151 on Friday, as China posted a record trade surplus in December 2021, while policy uncertainties remained. Chinese mainland stocks have had a weak start to the year amid concerns over regulatory risks, potential earnings shortfall and an economic slowdown, exacerbated by strict COVID lockdowns. Goldman Sachs already slashed its 2022 forecast for Chinese economic growth to 4.3% from 4.8% previously. Authorities tried to ease investors’ nerves by pledging policy support, but specific government responses remain uncertain. Meanwhile, the Chinese central bank is expected to deliver a cut in key policy rates, most likely in the medium-term lending facility. Consumer, financial, property and commodity-related firms declined, while new energy, biotech and high-end manufacturing stocks advanced.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was down 0.058% and USD/JPY was down 0.40%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.56%, and June gasoline is up 0.80%.