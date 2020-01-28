Yesterday marked the second time in three sessions that the April live contract “got taken to the woodshed,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “Fears of coronavirus trigger additional long liquidation from the funds,” he noted.
Fundamentals are set up to be bearish moving forward, The Hightower Report said of the cattle market this morning. “Demand factors are taking a hit,” they said, adding that there is less restaurant business, less travel and higher beef cuts are seeing less demand.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.63% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.52%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.51%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.36% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.52%. Stock markets in Europe traded higher on Tuesday morning as markets are rebounding from tough losses on Monday due to the virus in China, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.08% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.55%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.18%, EUR/USD was down 0.16% and USD/JPY was up 0.05%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 13 cents (0.24%), and March gasoline is down 0.12%.