Cattle

  Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higheron Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $1.64 to $272.11.
  • Select was down 4 cents to $260.29.

In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota 1,323 head were sold live at $141 to $141.08 and 232 were sold dressed at $220.32.

The market seems to have the supply fundamentals to push higher over the near term with June cattle trading at a significant discount to cash, according to The Hightower Report.

Demand optimism and calmer trade would seem to support the cattle market, according to Total Farm Marketing.

