“Cattle are called steady to lower after facing another round of selling pressure as long liquidation and technical selling drives the live cattle market lower,” Total Farm Marketing said today. Seasonal weakness typically seen in this window, has prices searching for a fall low, TFM said.
The market is probing for a short-term low and October cattle has moved down to a discount to the cash market, The Hightower Report said this morning. “Consumer confidence readings have hit low levels, the stock market is under pressure and the continued high case count for COVID-19 has been enough to hurt short-term demand,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.04%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.44%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.38%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.65% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.65%. European stocks fell more than 1% so far today, extending Tuesday's losses, amid lingering concerns about the delta Covid variant’s impact on global growth and as investors “remain cautious” ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are mixed with trade in China mostly flat while the Nikkei had its highest close since March 18th, gaining for the eighth straight session after an upward revision in Japan's second quarter GDP figures “confirmed the economy managed to avoid recession,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.89%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.03%, EUR/USD was down 0.17% and USD/JPY was up 0.01%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.02 (1.48%), and October gasoline is up 1.11%.