Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and moderate to heavy offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $2.17 to $227.88/cwt.
- Select was up $2.72 to $217.75.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 302 head sold live for $105, and 168 head sold dressed for $151-165. In Iowa-Minnesota, there was no reportable trade.
“Choice beef values made their lowest close on Friday since March 16, down 2.20 to 230.44,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Choice beef was down another 0.70 this morning to 229.74. Beef values have closed lower for nine straight sessions, but have only retaken a little more than half of the previous surge.”
The discount in futures against the cash market was helping provide support on Tuesday. “Futures remain at a massive discount to the cash market which added to the positive tone,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $226.78, down $3.27 on the day.”