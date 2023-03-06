Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 88 cents to $290.20/cwt.
- Select was down 39 cents to $276.47.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales reported, and 44 head sold dressed for $262.
“Feeder cattle prices are shooting higher to start the week, fueled by tight supply picture,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The feeder cattle market surged to new contract highs on Monday as the cash market on the countryside is pulling prices higher… The market is well aware of the tight calf crops , fueled by a sharp reduction in beef cow numbers.”
Traders continue to watch packer profit margins and average weights. “Packer profit margins remain very strong and average weights remain well below normal which suggests that producers are current with marketings and this is a positive force,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $290.53, up $1.21.”