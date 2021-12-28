The market has a positive tilt in place, Total Farm Marketing said. “More buying interest will be needed to keep prices from easing. Packers are short bought and will be looking to fill supply lines which should underpin cash markets and thus futures.”
The markets may see some “back and fill action” this week, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.09% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.33%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.36%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.59% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.02%. “Market sentiment improved after a trio of studies showed reduced hospitalization rates and severe cases in infections with the omicron variant, in line with the UK Health Security Agency’s statement on Thursday,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.39% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.37%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was unchanged, EUR/USD was down 0.09% and USD/JPY was up 0.02%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 71 cents (0.94%), and February gasoline is down 0.48%.