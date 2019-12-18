This week started with packers picking off any cattle available at steady money, and that wasn't many, according to The Cattle Report. A few in the north sold at $120 live and $190 dressed.
Friday's Cattle on Feed report calls for a 1.2% year-to-year increase in November placements, according to a Bloomberg newswire poll.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.04% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was unchanged, France’s CAC 40 was unchanged, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.29% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.14%. Investors remain cautious after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set a hard deadline to reach a new trade deal with the EU. On Tuesday, news said the British government will amend the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to rule out any extension to the Brexit transition period that ends on the 31st of December 2020. Major stock indexes in Asia closed mixed on Wednesday. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index shed 132 points or 0.6% to finish at 23,934, after official data showed exports fell for the 12th straight month and imports declined more than expected.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.25%, EUR/USD was down 0.31% and USD/JPY was up 0.10%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.62%, and June gasoline is down 1.39%.