“Cattle markets showed some signs of topping on Monday’s session,” Total Farm Marketing said. It may take the cash market and demand tone to help push this market higher.
Cash cattle trade is “softening,” Karl Setzer of Agrivisor said. Cash cattle is trading from $136-138, and beef exports are slowing, he said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.83% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.20%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.07%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.13% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.25%. European markets are under pressure as “most of the initial enthusiasm around China’s gradual reopening started to fade,” Tradingeconomics.com said. “Investors are rattled by concerns about the implications of an aggressive tightening on a backdrop of soaring inflation.” In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.17% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.17%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.27%, EUR/USD was down 0.24% and USD/JPY was up 0.63%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 29 cents (0.23%), and July gasoline is down 2.02%.