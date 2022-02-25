 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 97 cents to $258.27/cwt.
  • Select up 86 cents to $255.41/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 102 head sold live at $142.64-144 and 175 head sold dressed at $226.

U.S. beef export sales for the week ending Feb. 17 came in at 14,500 tons compared with the average of the past four weeks of 19,200 tons, according to The Hightower Report.

Higher grain prices may increase South America competitiveness on beef exports as around 90% of the region’s cattle is grass fed, while in the northern hemisphere they are mostly raised on feedlots,, according to ADM investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

