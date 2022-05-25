 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle futures are called mixed. The past couple sessions have been encouraging to bullish traders. However, the front-end supply picture and concerns regarding demand and the outside markets can limit the move higher in cattle, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The keys will be how much money can flow into the market cash market activity.

Feeder cattle were higher yesterday. That’s not a bad performance, considering that bearish cattle-on-feed report on Friday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.58% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.33%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.20%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.10% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.26%. European stock markets traded slightly higher on Wednesday, attempting to recoup losses after a regional selloff in the prior session, as the focus shifted to the US Fed meeting minutes to be released later in the day, despite the backdrop of faltering global growth woes. Domestically, the DAX climbed half a percentage point and the regional Stoxx 600 advanced almost 1%, with utilities leading gains in all sectors. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.19% to close at 3,107 while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.7% to 11,143 on Wednesday, recouping some losses after a sharp selloff in the previous session, as investors reassessed China’s latest efforts to shore up its battered economy. The country’s central bank and banking regulator urged lenders to step up support for the real economy and meet credit demand.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.45%, EUR/USD was down 0.62% and USD/JPY was up 0.18%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.13%, and June gasoline is up 1.41%.

