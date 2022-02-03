Cattle futures are called steady to higher as the market maintains buying strength.
“Most contracts posted triple-digit gains fueled by a weaker corn market and a push higher in cash bids. We view the near-term as targeting winter/early spring highs, but cattle futures are moving into over-bought territory as the majority of contracts break out to new contract highs,” Total Farm Marketing said.
The short-term cash fundamentals remain positive and the market is reacting to the weather issues, but the surge higher off the Jan. 24 lows leaves the market overbought, and also leaves April cattle trading at a much higher than normal premium to the cash market. However, the big jump in open interest is positive, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down1.023%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.75%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.23%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.50% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.26%. European stocks edged lower today, as traders digested the Bank of England interest rate hike, while waiting for the European Central Bank meeting later in the session, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei snapped a 4-day rally following the mood on Wall Street triggered by a 23% drop in Meta Platforms after the Facebook owner missed its earnings estimate, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.97% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell 1.17%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.22%, EUR/USD was down 0.14% and USD/JPY was up 0.44%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.4 (1.18%), and March gasoline is down 0.64%.