Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.45 to $227.95/cwt.
- Select was up 46 cents to $215.32.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA said there was no reportable trade. In Iowa-Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
“The lower beef prices are likely due to huge production last week, coming from both heavy fed cattle weights and a high slaughter count,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Production last week came in 2.3% higher than the same week last year. There is also concern of higher marketings in the coming weeks as producers liquidate cattle currently on poor pasture conditions.”
“Slaughter last week was about unchanged from a year ago but cash markets traded down $1-$1.50 on the week last week,” the Hightower Report said. “The trend seems to have turned down with short-term resistance for October cattle at 107.05. Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $227.35, down $2.05 on the day.”