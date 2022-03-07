 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle futures saw strong selling pressure, crossing below technical support to end last week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Plummeting cattle futures dominated this past week’s news, according to The Cattle Report. Futures were swept along a path of decline despite sound fundamentals and shorter supplies of fed cattle. This past week cattle in the south sold mainly for $140 – $2 lower. Northern cattle sold for $140-143 live and $223-225 dressed – also $1-2 lower. The highest cattle remained in Iowa. High feed costs and a favorable basis weakened the resolve of cattle owners to hold for higher prices.

Outside markets

Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were down 0.54% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.49%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.90%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.45%. European stock indices fell sharply on Monday, on heightened global stagflation fears, as oil prices surged beyond $125 a barrel on prospects of a ban on Russian energy imports. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US and European allies were mulling an embargo on Russian oil and gas, while Moscow continued its aggression against Ukraine. Leading losses, banks shed 5.4%, while energy and basic resources stocks bucked the trend with a 3.5% gain. Domestically, the DAX erased roughly 4%, trading around levels not seen since November of 2020 and is more than 20% down from a record high of 16,272 hit in January. Looking at the week ahead, traders will be waiting for Eurozone employment and GDP data on Tuesday before the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting and macroeconomic forecasts on Thursday. The Shanghai Composite fell 2.17% to close at 3,373 while the Shenzhen Component lost 3.43% to a 20-month low of 12,573 on Monday, as mainland stocks tracked a global equity selloff driven by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, while surging commodity prices triggered fears of a major stagflationary shock. China also announced a GDP target of about 5.5% for 2022 in a parliamentary meeting on Saturday, while holding off on specifying stimulus plans.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.13%, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was up .47%.

Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 4.66%, and April gasoline is up 4.35%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

