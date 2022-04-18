Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.54 to $271.08.
- Select was up 56 cents to $259.46.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota 44 head were sold live at $142.
It is wait and see time for traders who are watching inflation and are still seeing good cattle prices, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
Packers may be aggressive this week if there are not enough market ready cattle, according to Total Farm Marketing.