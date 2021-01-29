Cattle futures are called mixed, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Cash trade is still quiet for the week with some very light trade about $112. Trade should be more aggressive today to finish the week, Strelow said.
Futures prices were weak as packers have demonstrated no need to raise fed cattle prices, according to The Cattle Report. Beef fundamentals are assisted by ever-improving export demand where almost one in every four head of cattle processed are destined abroad.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.69% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.96%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.10%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.91% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.27. European stocks fell around 1% on Friday, in line with its Asian peers and U.S. futures, amid rising concerns over speculative retail trading movement in the U.S. Meanwhile, fresh GDP figures for Q4 came in better-than-expected for major economies in Europe: Germany unexpected grew 0.1%, Spain avoided recession and the French GDP shrank at a lower-than-expected 1.3%.The Shanghai Composite lost 22.11 points or 0.63% to 3483.07 on Friday, closing 3.72% lower for the week while gaining 1.7% for the month as investors remained cautious amid a spike in volatility as Wall Street this week has been gripped by a coordinated assault by small traders organizing over online forums in an effort to short-squeeze hedge-funds.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.05%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was up 0.37%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.40%, and June gasoline is up 1.35%.