Monday was typically quiet in the cattle trade “with bids and prices undeveloped,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In feeders, the market was oversold, and the strong break in grains fueled the rebound.”
Live cattle market charts “were dramatically improved” on Monday, Total Farm Marketing said, “but the key will be follow through going later into the week to determine overall price direction.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.30% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.57%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.29%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.42% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.93%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.40% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 3.08%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.21%, EUR/USD was up 0.39% and USD/JPY was down 0.30%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 63 cents (0.97%), and June gasoline is down 0.45%.