 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Monday was typically quiet in the cattle trade “with bids and prices undeveloped,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In feeders, the market was oversold, and the strong break in grains fueled the rebound.”

Live cattle market charts “were dramatically improved” on Monday, Total Farm Marketing said, “but the key will be follow through going later into the week to determine overall price direction.”

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.30% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.57%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.29%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.42% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.93%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.40% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 3.08%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.21%, EUR/USD was up 0.39% and USD/JPY was down 0.30%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 63 cents (0.97%), and June gasoline is down 0.45%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash trade is still yet to develop this week but selling pressure hit the front end of the market Monday, Total Farm Marketing said. “Technica…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

U.S. beef export sales for the week ending April 29 came in at 16,928 MMT for 2021 delivery and 161 for 2022 for a total of 17,089. “This was …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The “red-hot beef market” continues to provide support and talk that cash cattle prices have stabilized and have the potential to trade higher…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News