June’s cattle contract held “shallow support” during an early pullback yesterday, still managing to close higher, The Hightower Report said. “Still no sign of top,” they said, but the market is overbought and has hit its initial targets.
“Production was down sharply on the week last week and this added to a positive tone,” The Hightower Report said. Production is down 6.7% from a year ago.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.54%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.07%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.57% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.44%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.05%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.44%, EUR/USD was up 0.50% and USD/JPY was down 0.35%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 39 cents (0.48%), and May gasoline is up 0.41%.