Some potential orders for Labor day are going unfilled as demand exceeds the current plant capacities to deliver, according to The Cattle Report.
Cattle futures are called steady to higher as strong retail markets attract buying optimism into the cattle complex, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Front month futures may be looking to push higher and challenge the recent contract highs.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.09% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.58%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.37%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.65% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.36. European stocks hit fresh record highs on Wednesday on the back of strong earnings updates and as investors shrugged off concerns over a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus and signs of slowing economic growth. UK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc climbed 4.0% as it raised its full-year earnings outlook, while German fashion house Hugo Boss rose 1.3% after it forecast a rebound in its business to continue in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, Germany's Commerzbank was down 4.1% after it swung to a second-quarter loss. On the economic data front, a PMI survey showed the Eurozone private sector activity growth accelerated in July to a 15-year high; while the bloc's retail sales rose for a second consecutive month in June due to the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions. The Shanghai Composite Index went up 29 points or 0.9% to finish at a near two-week high of 3,477 on Wednesday after closing 0.5% lower in the prior session, boosted by reports that China services growth picked up in July from a 14-month low in June. Risk appetite was also lifted by hopes that the government and the central bank may launch new monetary and fiscal aid in the wake of torrential rains and flooding. In the US, meantime, strong corporate earnings and solid US economic data helped Wall Street shaking off a wobbly start to end higher overnight. On the pandemic side, health authorities in Wuhan will begin testing its 11 million population, after a handful of COVID-19 cases were detected for the first time in over a year. Meantime, the mainland logged 71 new domestically transmitted cases Tuesday, the highest daily tally since January 30th. The number of cases has increased for five consecutive days since July 30th.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.02%, EUR/USD was down 0.01% and USD/JPY was up 0.04%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.05%, and June gasoline is down 0.11%.