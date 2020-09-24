Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.61 to $217.48/cwt.
- Select was 14 cents higher to $207.74.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 900 head sold live for $104-105, and 1,348 head sold dressed for $165. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 4,742 head sold live for $103-107, and 1,946 head sold dressed for $164-165.
“This morning’s update showed wholesale boxed beef prices further recovering,” Brugler Marketing said. “…In anticipation for USDA’s monthly Cattle on Feed report, trade expects on feed on Sept 1 to be 11.355 mln head. That comes from 3.4% lower marketings and a 5.9% expected bump in placements.”
Export sales provided support for cattle markets Thursday as traders looked ahead to the cattle on feed report. “Net export sales of 18K metric tons reported for 2020 – up 26% from last week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Traders expect cattle on feed supply near 3.3% above last year. Firming support in Feeder Cattle trade feeding small gains in Live Cattle market today.”