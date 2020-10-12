Beef prices are at their lowest levels since August 13, supply appears to be increasing, and the short-term demand outlook is questionable, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.66% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.15%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.20%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.22% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.19. European stocks swung between gains and losses in a volatile session on Monday, as investors weigh prospects of further stimulus in the US and concerns over surging coronavirus infections and new restrictions in several countries across the region. Spain declared a state of emergency in Madrid and nearby cities, and more restrictions on public life and businesses were imposed. Meantime, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce more local measures later in the day, while Italy will also decide on new restrictions. The Shanghai Composite added 86.39 points or 2.64% to 3358.47 on Monday, posting its largest rally since July 20th, following a gain of 1.68% on Friday as investors cheered further policy support for the Chinese economy.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was down 0.23%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.45%, and November gasoline is down 1.17%.