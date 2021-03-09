Cash markets are likely to stay steady again this week, Total Farm Marketing said, with higher trade coming from “steady money flow” and value buying. They noted pressure continues to come from the higher supplies in the pipeline at the moment.
Open interest in April cattle “remains very high,” The Hightower Report said, as demand seems to be very strong from consumers coming soon. “The market may need to see strong beef prices just ahead as the upside is limited due to the premium of futures to the cash market.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.88% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.42%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.31%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.22%. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.82% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.99%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.22%, EUR/USD was up 0.35% and USD/JPY was up 0.01%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1 cent (0.02%), and April gasoline is up 0.55%.