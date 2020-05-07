Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose $9.36 to $458.54/cwt.
- Select went up $16.61 to $448.57.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 937 head sold dressed at $150-155, with 38 sold at $95. In Iowa, 1060 head were sold dressed at $150-156, and no live sales..
The cattle markets did make “huge gains” today, Stewart-Peterson said, boosted by slaughter numbers. “The higher cash values would lend themselves to increased demand for slaughter supplies as processors reopen.
“June live cattle gapped higher this morning and ended up making their highest close since March 25,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Stochastics are giving overbought readings, and prices have rallied well above their Bollinger Band resistance levels. May feeders made their highest closes today since March 6 and are also sharply overbought.”