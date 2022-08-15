 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was $1.09 higher to $264.46/cwt.
  • Select was up 13 cents to $239.72.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 641 head sold live for $145-146, and 12 head sold dressed for $228.

“Weak economic data from China on the overnight began the selling pressure across the commodity markets for the day, as the cattle market was waiting for fresh news,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market trade was undeveloped as usual on Monday as showlists, bids, and asks were still being put together.”

The technical picture hinted at negative short-term action. “Momentum studies trending lower from overbought levels is a bearish indicator and would tend to reinforce lower price action,” the Hightower Report said. “The market's short-term trend is negative as the close remains below the 9-day moving average.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market remains in a steady uptrend, according to The Hightower Report.

Cattle

The market remains in a steady uptrend and "if" there is a shift ahead from the current liquidation phase to a more expansionary phase in the …

Cattle

While the beef market is sluggish, cash cattle are very strong and the outlook for declining supply for the next three quarters could continue…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News