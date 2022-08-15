Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $1.09 higher to $264.46/cwt.
- Select was up 13 cents to $239.72.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 641 head sold live for $145-146, and 12 head sold dressed for $228.
“Weak economic data from China on the overnight began the selling pressure across the commodity markets for the day, as the cattle market was waiting for fresh news,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market trade was undeveloped as usual on Monday as showlists, bids, and asks were still being put together.”
The technical picture hinted at negative short-term action. “Momentum studies trending lower from overbought levels is a bearish indicator and would tend to reinforce lower price action,” the Hightower Report said. “The market's short-term trend is negative as the close remains below the 9-day moving average.”