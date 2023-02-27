Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.06 to $288.34/cwt.
- Select was $2.17 higher to $279.25.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 952 head sold live for $165, and no dressed sales.
“The Cattle on Feed numbers last week did not bring any news surprises, as the market mostly anticipated the report numbers overall,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The COF report maintained the tightening supply of cattle trend. The cattle market has moved strongly into these numbers, so some values are likely priced in, so Monday brought light profit taking and sideways trade.”
“There is talk of a US bill which will ban imports of Brazil beef to the US,” the Hightower Report said. “June cattle posted contract highs for four sessions in a row until Friday's key reversal with an outside day down. This is a negative technical development. It was a quiet inside trading day for June cattle. The steady rise in open interest is seen as a positive factor.”