Right now, the cattle market has no sign of a short-term low, according to The Hightower Report, and long liquidation will continue to be bearish on prices. “Traders remain fearful that coronavirus has already slowed travel and restaurant business and that the impact could be more significant if the virus continues to spread.”
There was no trade on the Fed Cattle Exchange online auction yesterday, Allendale said. Lots in Kansas/Texas had offers of $123, while live based trading last week occurred at $122.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.72%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.65%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.66% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.36%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.72% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.38%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.03% and USD/JPY was up 0.06%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 14 cents (0.28%), and October gasoline is down 0.24%.