Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on good demand and heavy offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $2.13 to $208.14/cwt.
- Select was $4.10 higher to $201.98.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there were no reportable live sales, and 1,019 head sold dressed for $165-170, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 2,408 head sold live for $105-109, and 610 head sold dressed for $170.
Cattle markets were expecting downturns in demand for beef.
“The industry is bracing for massive cancellations from caterers, restaurants and other travel related industries,” the Hightower Report said. “It will be difficult to clear the market once that beef moves back on to the spot market.”
Analysts are watching carcass values and increasing weights.
“Carcass values have maintained composure in the wake of a selloff which is impressive so far, though cash cattle traded in the country has fallen sharply from last week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “In addition, increasing weights are already indicating that the pipeline could be backing up.”