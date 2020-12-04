Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down sharply on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $4.17 to $235.02/cwt.
- Select went down $2.42 to $217.51.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 242 head sold dressed at $172, with 1,347 sold live at $110. In Iowa/Minnesota, 170 head were sold live at $108-109.75, and 40 head were sold dressed at $170.
Total Farm Marketing said additional selling pressure came as traders make decisions on their December futures positions. Quiet cash trade has kept prices “relatively steady” over the past weeks, they said.
The cattle market is closing the week at its lowest levels in two weeks as cash cattle fell by a dollar this week. “Without a strong bounce in the beef market, cash cattle could continue to trend lower,” The Hightower Report said.