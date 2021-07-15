 Skip to main content
Cattle

“Feeders saw strong triple digit losses as the strong grain market and weak live cattle pressured the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Feeder charts broke technically, and could see additional long liquidation today.”

The October cattle contract is trading at a big premium to August, while August is a discount to the cash market, The Hightower Report said. “The bull spreads may do well over the near term,” they said.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.35% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.98%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.10%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.06% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.87%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.02% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.15%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.21%, EUR/USD was down 0.26% and USD/JPY was up 0.12%.

Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.53 (2.09%), and September gasoline is down 1.85%.

