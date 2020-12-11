 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

Wholesale beef continued to plummet this week and cash traded down to $105, Allendale said.

The sharp selloff in beef prices this week opens the door for lower cash cattle prices again next week, according to The Hightower Report.

Outside markets

Stocks: DecemberE-mini S&Ps were down 0.77% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.50%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.01%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.67% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 094. European stock markets traded in the red on Friday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 hitting a 4-week low of 13,020 as post-Brexit trade negotiations were extended until Sunday with both Prime minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen warning about the high probability for a no deal outcome. The Shanghai Composite fell 26 points or 0.77% to 3347 on Friday, closing 2.83% lower for the week as the US Federal Communications Commission began the process of revoking China Telecom's authorization to operate in the US. Chinese chip maker Tsinghua Unigroup fell 2.5% after it failed to pay the principal on a US$450 million bond due on Thursday, the latest default by the company and a blow to Beijing’s efforts to build a self-sufficient semiconductor industry.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.23%, EUR/USD was down 0.12% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.

Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.17%, and January gasoline is down 0.51%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

