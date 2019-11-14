The cattle market appears to have put in a significant top, said The Hightower Report.
December cattle is still trading at a $3 premium to the cash market. Traders are nervous that the big premium could encourage producers to feed cattle out to a higher weight and this would cause beef production to come in higher-than-expected into late November, The Hightower Report said.
Cattle saw some pressure yesterday from improving weather conditions in the Plains, Allendale said.
Alan Brugler says cattle market bulls are taking a breather after a long upward trend. Live cattle futures finished Wednesday lower by triple digits. Feeder cattle futures rebounded slightly after touching limit losses, but still finish the day with major declines, Brugler said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.15% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.11%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.03%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.36% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.36%. The Main stocks indexes in Europe traded slightly lower this morning amid renew trade uncertainties after a report on Wednesday showed U.S.-China trade talks hit a snag over farm purchases, said TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets,the Nikkei 225 slumped overnight, after data showed Japan's economy grew at the slowest pace in a year during the third quarter as weak global demand continued to weigh on exports. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.16% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.76%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.08% and USD/JPY was down 0.15%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.75%, and December gasoline is up 0.21%.