Retailers and exporters will be looking past year end for beef supplies for the new year, according to The Cattle Report. Two weeks of abbreviated slaughter and lower prices will provide an entry point for beginning to replenish inventory worked low by the holidays.
Live cattle futures and feeder cattle futures saw selling pressure to end last week as a disappointing cash market and long liquidation pressured the market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. This leaves the market on a slippery slope going into the holiday week.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 1.17% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.35%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.13%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.81% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.10. European stock indexes tumbled on Monday, joining a worldwide selloff, as investors worry about the impact of fresh Covid lockdowns on the outlook for economic growth against the backdrop of rising inflation and faster policy tightening by major central banks. The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday due to the rapid spread of Omicron, while several countries announced restrictions for travelers arriving from the UK. Elsewhere, the PBOC diverged from its peers and slashed interest rates for the first time in 20 months, in a bid to support growth in the slowing economy. The Shanghai Composite fell 1.07% to close at 3,594 while the Shenzhen Component dropped 2.01% to 14,569 on Monday, as mainland stocks failed to gain ground despite a cut to the lending benchmark loan prime rate. China slashed its one-year LPR for the first time in 20 months in a bid to prop up the slowing economy, lowering it by 5 basis points to 3.8%, as widely expected.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.03%, EUR/USD was up 0.33% and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 3.35%, and January gasoline is up 2.13%.