Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 56 cents to $225.94/cwt.
- Select was $2.68 higher to $208.99.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 8,522 head sold live for $105-107.50, and 1,189 head sold dressed for $169-172. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 689 head sold live for $109-109.25, and 465 head sold dressed for $168-172.
Friday afternoon’s Cattle on Feed report was not viewed as bullish. “Today’s Cattle on Feed report was considered bearish, with Marketings reported at 99% (vs 100% expected), Placements reported at 111% (vs expectations of 106%) and On-Feed reported at 102% (vs 101% expected),” Stewart-Peterson said.
“Choice beef values closed 2.34 higher yesterday afternoon to 225.38, the highest price since June 16,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Choice was up another 0.61 this morning to 225.99. Cash wires today were quiet, though most bids were seen in the 105.00-106.00 range, steady with trade earlier this week and 1.00-3.00 higher than last week.”